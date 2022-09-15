See forecast for Sunday 25 September »ILMETEO.it

Italy political election weather: Let’s see the weather forecast for Sunday, September 25

Weather forecast for Sunday, September 25We will go on Sunday 25 September to vote on the renewal of Parliament. But what will the weather be like: is it better to have an umbrella at hand, or will light clothing be enough?

the end of September From a climatic point of view it is often the case very dynamic, sequentially Warm and sunny days past and the First Autumn Troubles. Well, this year too will not be an exception and in the context of the last part one promises to be so hard struggle between the’African cyclone and the The rain is coming from the Atlantic Ocean.

But who will win?

By looking at the European chessboard, it is clear how, just in conjunction with political elections (Sunday 25 September) There will be no dominant figure in the hemisphere level. This will lead toextreme volatility With Italy it will find itself in the middle of this battlefield between the high pressure and the most turbulent currents that descend from Northern Europe.

Well, according to the latest update, it appears that part of the north-central may be affected by the turbulent flow in the Atlantic Ocean. Actually one Severe depression It can first invest in the British Isles and France and then our country as well, making way for one Definitely an unstable phase. Cooler and more unstable currents, once they enter the Mediterranean basin, can help form a cyclonic vortex with the Risk of thunderstorms and heavy rainAnd the In particular, as mentioned, Al North Centre, which also caused a noticeable drop in temperatures.

On the other hand, the south appears to remain more marginal, protected by a high pressure field that would ensure greater sunshine.

In the next few days we will be more precise in indicating which areas can be affected by precipitation and which ones will enjoy the last sun.

End of September: Possible resumption of turbulent flows in the Atlantic