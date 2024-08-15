Security alert in two bases in Germany. What happened?

Security alert at two bases in Germany. One concerns the Cologne-Wahen air base, the other has forced the NATO complex in Geilenkirchen to raise its alert level. The two bases are about 100 kilometres apart, and both are close to the border with the Netherlands. As regards the Cologne-Wahen air base, this would not be a case of sabotage, as initially reported, but rather a case of intrusion.A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Berlin said there was evidence of “an attempted or completed illegal intrusion.”

The alarm was raised about a possible attack on the facility’s water supply network when an unknown person was discovered inside the perimeter: An officer of the German Air Force said that abnormal water levels had been recorded, confirming the discovery of a hole in the outer fence of the complex.

The military police, military intelligence and the Security Service are investigating. Water samples have already been taken for analysis at the base, which houses several political and military departments: among them the Air Force Office, which is responsible for the travel of cabinet members and senior government officials. The complex, which employs 4,300 servicemen and 1,200 civilian employees, is also an important center for military support and training for Ukrainian servicemen.

The second infiltration attempt took place yesterday at the NATO base in Geilenkirchen.: The suspect was identified and removed, we read in a memo from the coalition. Staff then proceeded to search the compound but decided to raise the security level nonetheless. The structure is the headquarters of NATO's Airborne Early Warning and Control Command (NAEW&C), the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force (AEWAC, ed.), for the defense of NATO airspace, and hosts the "MSec" engineering division for its aircraft systems.