Secured Aquarius, on-trial Capricorn, frenetic Sagittarius. Pisces and Scorpio in love

to’constellations Subordinate Weekend to Saturday 5 e Sunday, October 6, 2024. Mars is in Cancer, and Venus and the Moon are in Scorpio. Jupiter in Gemini. The sun rises in Libra, where Mercury is also stationed. The retrograde movements continue: Saturn in Pisces, Uranus in Taurus, and Pluto in Capricorn. An eventful period: Some facts have finally come to light. You gain new confidence in your means, and there is no shortage of clashes, which, however, will be constructive. Romantic relationships are in a developing stage.

Horoscopes for October 2024, relaunch month: Watch out for the Moon and retrograde Jupiter. Returns from the past create chaos and new perspectives

The advice for the weekend is: «Give momentum to your initiatives».

Signs fire Fighting the ghosts of the past, there is a need to change habits that have become obsolete. For those of Terra It is a period of reflections on love and work pressure. SignsThe song They find healthy optimism, and many situations stabilize. thatwater I’m in a state of trembling, and special events are on the horizon.

LEGO forecast for the weekend of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 October 2024. What happens to the signs of fire, earth, air and water.