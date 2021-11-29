Secret racing in Molinella, illegal show in industrial area stopped

Molinella (Bologna), 29 November 2021 – Speed ​​required. Like a video game or movie. Between the glide and the smell of nitrous oxide, on Saturday evening, in the industrial area of ​​Molinella, a group of young people hosted a real event centered on organizing secret races, culminating with an event advertised on social networks. The strength of the cinematographic images has attracted a large audience from all over the region.

High Speed ​​Shooting Car Show On the asphalt of the industrial area, however, this method was interrupted Carabinieri of the Molinella Company, Entered, stopped a speeding race, and surprised about a hundred young men who were in the workplace. Together with the command of the Molinella municipality, Arma’s soldiers identified the event’s managers and pilots, and there were real surveillance around the perimeter of the industrial area, which were connected to the radio and monitored. Goods to intercept harassers. About 40 vehicles were sifted through the carburetor, which was fined for altering the performance of several cars. Penalties for Improved Drivers: Four of them were also charged with violating a highway code punishing unauthorized racing by motorists. Eventually, two vehicles were seized by Molinella and the revoked licenses confiscated.