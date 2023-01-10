Secret documents found in former Biden office in US – Last Hour

(ANSA) – Washington, January 09 – Several classified documents were discovered by Joe Biden’s lawyers in the office he used at the Ben Biden Center in Washington, D.C., when he was a professor emeritus when he was vice president of the United States. University of Pennsylvania (2017-2019). American media reports this.



The discovery dates back to November 2, just before the midterm elections. That same day, Biden’s attorneys notified the National Archives, which seized the material and provided information to the investigating Justice Department. The news is causing a lot of discomfort in the White House as it comes as the department is also investigating a large amount of classified material found at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. In Biden’s case, it would have been ten documents in a folder with other unclassified documents that were promptly returned, but the ‘forgetfulness’ raises more than a few questions. According to a CBS source, they do not contain nuclear secrets. The president’s lawyers discovered the documents while packing them into a closed cabinet to free up office space used by Biden at the time. “The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in locating Obama-Biden administration documents, including a small number of documents marked classified,” said Richard Saber, special counsel to Biden. “These documents are not subject to any prior request or investigation by the National Archives,” unlike Trump. (handle).

