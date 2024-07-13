Second General Attendance – Il Tempo





The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, will attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday, July 14, Kensington Palace has confirmed, Sky News England reports. It will be Kate’s second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis was announced earlier this year. She previously appeared on Trooping the Colour last month. Kate will be at the final in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.





Ahead of her first public appearance since her diagnosis last month, the princess said she hoped to “do some public engagements over the summer,” but added that she knew “I’m not out of the woods yet.” “I’m learning to be patient, especially with the uncertainty,” Kate said. “I’m taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and giving myself that much-needed time to heal.”







