Sea-view villas and luxury cars seized from businessman in blitz by Bologna finance department

Bologna, 24 May 2024 – Following a complex investigation, The Financial police Off Bologna passed the mandate Confiscation provided by Court Milan – Autonomous Preventive Measures Section by Law Anti-Mafia – towards a Businessman 70 years with activities in the province Bologna: duly resident Chancellor of Monaco But actually lives in Pavia.

A definitive removal clause following the inadmissibility of an appeal to the Court of Cassation is a long-standing epilogue. A judicial matter Started in 2014 under the coordination of the Bologna Prosecutor’s Office, the man was initially sentenced to 6 years in prison. Fraudulent property bankruptcy and documents obtained from the bankruptcy of a limited company headquartered under du tory and failure to notify.

Fiamme Gialle’s investigations highlight that it is already “formal”. tax evasion Either personally or through companies attributed to him, he led to the accumulation of a large debt in the treasury, and created a large fortune with a very comfortable lifestyle.

All in clear contrastVery low income profile, financial statements: from 1979 to date about 180 thousand euros. In the context of this investigation, the investigations of the Economic-Financial Police Unit of Bologna continued under the coordination of the Pavia Prosecutor’s Office and in particular the Deputy Prosecutor. Andrea JanoselliThat is where man resides, through the demand and continued use of patriarchal deterrence.

Definitive disposal in favor of the Government of assets of gross value 15 million euros.

about this 7 valuable cars Range Rover, Bentley, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, movable property Clocks e Collectable pens 350 thousand euros and lying in financial sources, liquid or banking relationships, approximately 724 thousand euros and 9 characteristics (land and buildings), 3 villas in Pavia (two with garden and swimming pool) and one A very luxurious villa California style overlooking the ocean FranceA Roquebrune-Cape Martin. The latter alone is around 7 million euros.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that this last real estate complex (along with two valuable cars) was fictitiously claimed by the third party who obtained the confiscation order, in order to avoid the legal provisions relating to preventive measures. Investigations from Financial police

For this reason, the man was first subjected to personal precautionary measures and then summarily sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison.