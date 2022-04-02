Scrapping, can be paid directly to the checking account

With the approval of the Sostegni-ter Decree, the benefits of facilitated identification are preserved. Moreover, payment can be made directly to the checking account.

The DL 4/2022or new Sostegni-ter decree, Payments due in 2020 and 2021 will be allowed by April 30, 2022. Moreover, the benefits stipulated in the facilitator definition will remain the same and the scrapping, balancing, and excerpts from tax bills.

Therefore, installments due in the past two years must be paid by April 30, and therefore, proceed with the payment with reference to the current year’s deadlines, but by November 30. Moreover, it is possible to pay Directly to the current account.

Scrapping-ter, payment directly to checking account

Payment referring to installments due on April 30th can be done through Direct debit from current account from the taxpayer. However, it is necessary to activate the payment authorization directly in the bank within a specified deadline, clearly indicating the end of the installment.

Specifically, here’s what a file The deadlines Set forth in Legislative Decree 4/2022, Third Support Decree:

April 30, 2022 for installments due in 2020;

for installments due in 2020; July 31, 2022 for installments due in 2021;

for installments due in 2021; November 30, 2022installments due in the current year.

Regarding, however, the Pay From expired installments, you can take advantage of the classics flyers Which will be attached to the “Notification of Amounts Due”. To pay through the newsletter, you can proceed through the service “Pay online‘, or through the channels provided by Poste Italiane and the banks and their associated payment service providers Bajuba.

This means, therefore, that expired installments can also be paid in Affiliate Traderssuch as bookmakers, supermarkets, cigarette sellers, newsagents and bars.

Moreover, as mentioned earlier, it is possible to pay the expired installments for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 by Direct debit from your checking account. In fact, the Revenue Agency has announced that it will be possible to require your credit institution to pay the premiums through a checking account.

To do this, you only need to apply for state activation to the account holder’s bank. The above application must be sent at least 20 day before the end of the installment to be paid.