Scorpio in love is time from the inside or the outside. Today’s horoscope, Wednesday, November 9

Blackbeard horoscope today, Wednesday 9th November.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Attention was focused on the presence of rather ambitious goals: this is how the Moon in the second house decides in agreement with Pluto, the master of power. Downsizing goals Friends and colleagues give you helpful tips to follow the message.

ox. 21/4 – 20/5

Uranus in the sign of paws impatiently, which makes Mercury nervous in opposition. You have a feeling that everything around you is moving very slowly. Your haste can make you ignore important things, and better quietly review the details.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Aiming to point in daily life management. If you have a short time, you will have to strive to improve the organization. You will have some doubts about the deal. Look for an agreement that offers more guarantees. In the case of love, you are not yet ready to share.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

deep and deep feelings, for loved ones you are ready to make sacrifices; Regarding matter and comfort, the heart always comes first. Tensions with your partner because of the little ones, your Cancer instinct obviously leans toward sons.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Under the fire of Mercury and Uranus opposite each other and in Quadrature with the sign, you are nervous and intolerant: at work, life is difficult for those around you! Possible malfunctions in the house, it is necessary to contact a technician unless you think you know more than him!

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Harmonious with the sign, but in conflict with each other, Mercury and Uranus make you a bit of a grudge and haste in relationships and business. Safe and fast on the road, but beware of over-pedaling: the speed camera is ready to immortalize you!

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Fixed expenses and some unexpected events. If you have arrears for payment, time is up now, so quit: time to get rid of! Evening disappointment checking receipts, between one thing and another I’ve wasted a nice nest egg.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

Spouses in crisis: either break the agreement or restore it. To get things right, however, you can’t ignore, decisive change is needed. No drama, address the problem with clear speech, looking straight in the eye.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Fast and good don’t go together. On an important project, lightness is not allowed; Neglecting details can jeopardize the entire functionality. The rush to finish punished the results, and the same was true for those involved in the study.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

Earth’s moon, in the trine of Pluto in the sign. With you is the power of love, which has deep roots, but is able to project itself towards the future. Evocative words and subtle images, your romantic language springs from the heart.

Aquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

The annoying moon, you’re worried. Mercury and Uranus incompatible make you upset, you want more but you don’t even know what… The problem with the relationship lies between your desire for independence and the need to feel loved.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

A first look is enough to prove the credibility of some people: by following your instincts, you will not risk anything. Today’s stars prefer meetings, communication, and why not, the birth of tender friendships.

© All Rights Reserved