November 2, 2021

Scooters and bikes Bonus of up to 750 euros: to whom it belongs

Karen Hines November 2, 2021

once again Mobility bonus. The rules are ready to reach Tax credit up to 750 EUR For those who have purchased electric scooters, electric or muscle bikes, public transit subscriptions, shared or sustainable electric mobility services From August 1, 2020 until the end of December of the same year.

The Ministry of Economy was established by a decree published in the Official Gazette on October 29. Resources amounting to 5 million euros have been allocated for this procedure.

