Scooters and bikes Bonus of up to 750 euros: to whom it belongs

The Ministry of Economy was established by a decree published in the Official Gazette on October 29. Resources amounting to 5 million euros have been allocated for this procedure.

once again Mobility bonus . The rules are ready to reach Tax credit up to 750 EUR For those who have purchased electric scooters, electric or muscle bikes, public transit subscriptions, shared or sustainable electric mobility services From August 1, 2020 until the end of December of the same year.

Mobility bonus for who you belong to: Requirements

In order to access the reward, it is necessary to obtain it canceled A car with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, Also used, or a second vehicle of M1 فئة class (vehicles for the transport of persons, with a maximum of eight seats plus the driver’s seat) in the same period as the purchase of the new vehicle considered, that is, that which is From August 1 to December.

The car should have been scrapped presiding For at least one year in same topic For which the new car is registered or for someone Cohabiting family members On the date of purchase of the same vehicle, or in the case of a finance lease of the new vehicle, you must be in the name, for at least twelve months, of the person using the above vehicle or a family member in question.

Mobility bonus, tax credit amount

The maximum tax credit is Equal to 750 EUR, for use within three years, starting in 2020.

Cannot be combined With other tax liens having the same expense, and will only be usable on the tax return as a reduction of the taxes due, no later than the 2022 tax period.

Mobility bonus, how is the tax credit recognized

In order to be recognized as a tax credit, recipients must apply electronically (within a deadline to be set with a later clause), specific request to the revenue agency.

The app indicates the amount of subsidized expenses incurred in 2020 for the purchase of electric scooters, electric bikes or muscle bikes, public transit subscriptions, and shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

Revenue Agency, on the basis of the ratio between the amount of allocated resources equal to €5 million for 2020, and the total amount of eligible expenditures indicated in the applications, Determines the percentage of tax credit due for each topic. This percentage is reported by providing the Director of Revenue Agency.