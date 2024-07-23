Scientists Warn of Living Robots: ‘We Need Rules’

The development of technology has led to the creation of what is called living robotsSystems that combine biological and synthetic components. This innovation has opened up new possibilities, but it has also raised serious ethical and legal concerns. While the first was introduced in Saudi Arabia, A robotic creature with a humanoid structure.Scientists around the world are calling for a clear regulatory framework to govern the use and development of these technologies, and are making a heartfelt plea for strict ethical rules regarding living robots. This type of technology, also known as biohybrid robotics, is advancing relentlessly, bringing with it Ethical, legal and social implications.

Scientists’ Call for Ethical Rules

One aspect that worries experts is lack of organization Especially for these systems. In contrast to other areas of scientific research such as embryonic stem cells or artificial intelligence, biohybrid robotics has not yet received the same regulatory attention. This Legislative vacuum May lead to harmful uses.

Donato RomanoThe researcher at the Biorobotics Institute of the Sant’Anna High School in Pisa told ANSA: “Regulation is essential for a new and expanding field of research such as biohybrid robotics, halfway between biology and the artificial world. Technology must support humans and the environment, not the other way around.”

The scientific community insists on the need for public debate and increased awareness of the potential consequences of biohybrid robots. The authors of a recent study published in the journalProceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) Define Three main areas Biorobots pose unique ethical questions: interaction, integration, and morality.

What is a living robot: a xenobot, a hybrid between animal and computer

Living robots represent a revolutionary fusion of biology and technology: they combine synthetic components with natural cells and tissues, creating living organisms that can interact with the environment in ways never before seen. This type of technology has the potential to Transforming various sectorsFrom medicine to the environment and even safety if we think about it Robot police dogBut it also brings with it a series of ethical dilemmas.

the Xenobot It is an innovative form of living robots created using frog cells (species Xenobus Levis), hence their name. They are designed by computers to take on specific shapes and perform pre-defined tasks. They are able to move independently, take cover, and cooperate to achieve goals such as collecting microscopic waste.

There is, too “cyborg insects“: Researchers in some labs have implanted electrodes in the bodies of insects to monitor their movements. This invasive approach raises ethical concerns. Some experts argue that technology should be developed to support humans and the environment, rather than to control them.

Researchers are also exploring how to integrate human tissue into robots in order to create Advanced prosthetics That respond like natural body parts. This kind of integration could revolutionize medicine, but it also raises important questions about what it means to be human and where we intend to draw the line between organic and artificial.

Therefore, experts involved in research on living robots wonder: Strict and clear rules. They hope that regulation can guide development in ways that benefit society as a whole. The interplay between biology and technology is certainly one of the most fascinating and complex aspects of our time, and as living robots become increasingly a reality, scientists expect society to face these challenges alongside Proper organizationto ensure that these innovations lead to a better future for all.