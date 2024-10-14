Scientific Cooperation in the Mediterranean, Prince Albert II in Palermo for the CIESM Conference – BlogSicilia

Prince Albert II of Monaco visited the University of Palermo on October 13 to attend a meeting of the International Committee for the Scientific Exploration of the Mediterranean (CIESM), ahead of the 43rd Congress that starts today in the Sicilian city. The meeting focused on enhancing scientific cooperation on maritime issues in the Mediterranean.

Meeting with the University President and the Monaco delegation

He was received at the Chiaramonte Steri Palace by Rector Massimo Mederi, Prince Albert II, together with the Ambassador of Monaco to Italy Anne Eastwood, the Director General of the Center Laura Giuliano and the National Delegate of Monaco Tidiani Coma, chairing the meeting with the members of the delegation. The aim was to discuss recent CIESM activities and evaluate new possibilities for scientific cooperation in the Mediterranean region.

Visit Steri Palace

After the meeting, the prince and the delegation visited Steri Palace. The CIESM conference, which begins today, witnesses the participation of 400 researchers from 23 countries.

Bythos project wins RegioStars Awards 2024. Shivani “The region supports innovation”

The first in Europe. The Bythos project won the RegioStars Awards 2024, the prestigious competition of the European Union Commission that rewards the most innovative interventions supported by community funds at regional level. In fact, it won the ‘Public Choice Award’, in recognition of having the highest number of online votes across the EU, and also took first place in the ‘Competitive and Smart Europe’ category. The only Italian project to be a finalist of 25 RegioStars, out of more than 260 applications received from all over the continent, Bythos allows the transformation of waste from fish processing into bioactive molecules, which can be used to produce medicines, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. Beauty products.

Intervention

This intervention, with a total cost of €2.37 million, was co-financed with €1.83 million in EU funds as part of the Interreg Italy-Malta programme, of which the Sicily Region is the administrative authority. The project was implemented by the University of Palermo (Department of Biological, Chemical and Pharmaceutical Technologies and Sciences), in collaboration with various partners, including the Municipality of Lipari, the Fishing and Marine Culture Tourism Area, and the University of Malta (Faculty of Science). / Department of Earth Sciences), the Ministry of Sustainable Development of Malta, and the Maltese company AquaBioTech Limited. This is an innovative approach to waste disposal processes, reducing the amount of organic waste and contributing to the development of solutions for the care and well-being of humans and animals, with the aim of a circular economy.