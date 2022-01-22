When we want to cook or heat something in a practical and fast way, we go straight to our microwave oven.

It is one of the most used and sold devices, precisely because of the advantages that it offers. Thanks to this device, in fact, it will be possible to reduce the cooking times of food up to 4 times compared to other traditional cooking methods.

Moreover, microwave cooking will have another advantage related to preserving the micronutrients of the food. As is well known, in fact, only raw foods really preserve their nutritional properties and properties that, on the other hand, decrease with cooking.

On the other hand, microwave cooking tends to better preserve the micronutrients of the food, as well as thanks to the lower cooking times. However, many people believe that it can be dangerous to health for these reasons.

Science claims that the real health risks of cooking food in the microwave would be these

The microwave oven, like anything else, has its advantages and disadvantages. Many people are afraid of this type of cooking, because they believe that food cooked in this way can be radioactive and, accordingly, pose a health hazard.

In fact, as mentioned by a Search For the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research, that wouldn’t be the case. According to this study, in fact, there is no scientific data that would prove a link between microwave use and an increased risk of cancer.

As he claimed in AIRC, food cooked in this way would not be radioactive, for one simple reason. The radiations we should be afraid of are high-energy radiation, of ionizing power. These alone can increase the risk of developing cancer.

However, this will not happen with microwave ovens, which operate with low-energy radiofrequency radiation, which, therefore, will not be dangerous to health.

However, there may be some risks

Having said that, you have to be careful when using the microwave, to avoid the risk of scalding or scalding. For this reason, the microwave will need adequate protection.

We also pay attention to How do we store food?.

In particular, a bacterial load develops in some foods after they have been placed in the refrigerator for a few days. This will decrease if the food is cooked in boiling water or in a pot, but it will not happen if we only cook in the microwave, precisely because of the reduced cooking times.

This can lead to gastrointestinal upset, infection, or poisoning. We’ve revealed, then, that the real health risks of cooking food in a microwave oven would be these, science says.

Cupcake ready in the microwave in 3 minutes

This is one of the tastiest and fastest recipes that we can prepare using our microwave.

Pour 3 tablespoons of sifted flour, 2 of sugar and 2 of unsweetened cocoa powder into a cup.

Now add half a teaspoon of baking powder, half a tablespoon of chocolate chips, 2 tablespoons of milk and 1 egg. We mix everything perfectly, and then bake in our microwave at maximum temperature for 2 minutes.