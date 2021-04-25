Scheduling April 25, TV, Program, Streaming. Calendar in Bermuda – OA Sport

The first day dominated by Tom Slingsby Australia is introduced, great anticipation Bermuda To see the F50’s floats with chips in action again The second and final day of the inaugural phase of SailGP 2021-2022, The second edition of a sailing competition (among others) by the legendary Sir Russell Coates.

The Australian champions want to confirm their presence at the top again today to attempt the first extension in the overall classification, while a very heated battle looms to win the other two available places for the final stage (reserved for the top three qualifying crews). France, Japan, Spain, the United States and Great Britain are all very close together, while Denmark and New Zealand led by Peter Borling seem to be too late to look forward to the final race.

The second day of a competition SailGP 2021-2022 In Bermuda it will start tonight at 19.00 Italian and will be broadcast at Live broadcast on official Youtube channel From the event. OA Sport will provide you with a live broadcast A full transcript of the event with constant real-time updates so you never miss the challenging moment between some of the world’s greatest sailing champions

LIVE SailGP Bermuda 2021 LIVE: A new challenge between Ben Ainslie, James Spethyl and Francesco Bruni!

Below is the live streaming program for SailGP 2021-2022 in Bermuda.

Second day program SAILGP 2021 BERMUDA

Sunday 25 April

7.00 pm Fleet Regattas (Live broadcast on competing Youtube channel)

Foto: Free editorial use of SailGP