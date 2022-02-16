Schedules, Programs, TV, Streaming – OA Sport

Like the final. Today, Wednesday, February 16, the match starts at 07:05 Italy – DenmarkThe match is valid for the men’s curling championship in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

After the victory with the United States, the Azores still claim it Victory to continue to hope to reach the very difficult knockout stages Remember that no matter how blue ultimately succeeds it will depend on a complex set of outcomes.

Joel Returnnaz, Amos Musaner, Simon Gonen and Sebastiano Arman They will face the Danish national team, below the general classification of round robin with in archive Only one win, six defeats.

Carling, Italy qualifies for Olympic semi-finals if… Possible miracle: The groups

Below is the date, full calendar, detailed program, start time, TV schedule and live broadcasts for Italy – DenmarkThe match is valid for the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Italy – Denmark, Olympic Games: program and start time

Wednesday 16 February:

07.05 Italy – Denmark

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: How to watch it on TV and live

Live TV broadcasts, for subscribers, on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 (channels 210 and 211 of the Sky package). Pictures on the two channels, throughout the day, for you to catch up on the best games.

Free Live TV on Rai 2 and RaiSport for 100 hours.

Live broadcasting, for subscribers, on Discovery + and Eurosport Player with individual sports thematic channels: 1200 hours overall to experience 109 fully scheduled events.

We remind you that Eurosport Player will also be available on TimVision and that Discovery+ is already available on Amazon Prime Video channels. Live broadcast, for subscribers, also on DAZN, Sky Go and Now Tv.

Free Live Streaming on Rai Play for a total of 100 hours.

LIVE LIVE is written on OA Sport.

Photo: La Presse