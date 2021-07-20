Schedule, TV channel, schedule, USA Team USA free live stream and more

Team USA meets Italy to kick off the Tokyo 2020 Olympic softball program at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on Tuesday, July 20 (20/7/2021) at 11 p.m. ET.

Softball is one of the sports that takes place before the official Olympic celebrations on Friday. Six teams will face off in five rounds, with first-round matches broadcast on NBCSN. Games can be streamed fuboTVand the sling and other live TV services. Full TV and broadcast schedule below.

Softball, along with baseball, has returned to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, thanks to the popularity of baseball in Japan.

Team USA and star Hailey McClain are the favorites to win the Robin tournament. They last won the Pan American Games 2019 with a score of 7-1.

What is the schedule for the 2020 Tokyo Softball Olympics?

All times ET. Only selected games will be streamed live in the US, but the full schedule of games is listed below.

Tuesday 20 July

Wednesday July 21

Thursday, July 22

Friday 23 July

Australia @ Canada, 21:00

Saturday 24 July

Sunday 25 July

Monday 26th July

Canada @ Italy, 1:30 AM

Mexico @ Australia, 7:00 AM

Tuesday 27 July

Where can I live stream Olympic softball for free?

All softball games at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics can be broadcast on TV networks fuboTV (Free trial), Hulu + Live TV (Free trial) e YouTube TV (Free trial).

In addition, the games can be streamed live on NBC and CNBC NBC.com/live With access to the cable provider.

