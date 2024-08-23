ScenArte – The 30th International Urban Theatre Festival

Sin Arte Project. The 30th International Festival of Urban Theater wants to promote theater and performing arts that can give a sense of the polycentric city by bringing artistic activities capable of creating knowledge of the territories that aim at the sustainable development of culture, creativity and awareness of communities and the entire city.

These contents led Abraxa Teatro to create a program of diverse cultural and performing activities, brought to areas such as Isola Farnese and Cesano, on the borders of the Municipality of Rome XV, which are often not included in the regular circuits of events present in the capital, placing these areas of Rome, in contact with the beating heart of initiatives such as the Orange Garden, located in the area between the Aventine and the Testaccio. This design is the implementation of good practices successfully implemented in previous years, with results proven by the interest, participation and testimonies of citizens participating in environments far from each other and who found a completely open bridge of communication between these areas of the city so different in identity and urban environment. An example almost unique in Rome. It testifies to the desire to create a link aimed at the mutual participation of citizens and thus the presence of a global audience in all the event spaces with the most suitable spectacular proposals to welcome these spectators.

Participation is facilitated by the chosen condition that all events are free.

This project is carried out by applying the methods of innovation that are a distinctive feature of Abraxa Teatro, which over the years has managed to renew itself and create new and original forms for the events it organizes. Furthermore, for many years it has chosen the urban environment (without disdaining research within a specific place such as the theater) as a valuable attribute to express the essence of its artistic research. Research that has earned it the attention of the Italian Ministry of Culture, has made the group one of the only six companies funded within the Street Theater for three three-year periods.

For the Romanian summer, the company created 29 editions of the festival, making it the longest running Romanian summer event alongside the Villa Ada Festival.

The festival is a multicultural event that uses a series of carefully selected artistic languages ​​to communicate directly with an increasingly broad audience and not only from a numerical point of view but above all from the point of view of interest, stimulated by multifacetedness and the drive to explore it further.

The festival will take place for 9 days, from 23 to 31 August. The choice was to favor and involve some areas located on the borders of Rome, rich in charm and seduction, such as the ancient village of Isola Farnese and the ancient Cesano di Roma, all belonging to the Municipality of Rome XV. Along with these areas, it is planned to propose shows and initiatives also in the Giardino degli Aranci, located in Piazza Pietro Dell’Eria 3, in the territory of the Municipality of Rome I, for twenty years this last location has hosted with success and always positive results of the aforementioned festival.

The project is the winner of the public notice “Estate Romana 2023-2024”

Program may be subject to change.