Scala all’Argentiera new space – Sardinia dies

The project, designed and implemented by LandWorks & Tellas, will open on Sunday with the active participation of the local community and many volunteers

Sasari. On Sunday July 10 at 7pm the Scala project, designed and implemented by LandWorks & Tellas with the active participation of the local community and many volunteers, will open in Argentiera. The venue, once in a state of decay and abandonment, has been transformed into a public space, open and inclusive, accessible and flexible, dedicated to culture, learning, relationships, participation, socialization and comparison, which will host theatrical performances, film reviews, exhibitions, conferences, parties, concerts, entertainment and sporting events. The public event will be attended by Municipal Council advocates, project creators and curators, university students who actively participated, and some of the partners who will be moving the venue in the coming weeks.

MAR – Argentera Mine | The Unlimited Place “is a participatory project aimed at promoting and revitalizing the ancient Argentiera mining complex. It arises from a desire to work with heritage, to reclaim possession of probate that is discarded and given up as opportunity, and notes upon which new stories and new identity can be rewritten.

Selected from among 1,563 applications from all over Italy, “MAR-Miniera ARgentiera | The Unlimited Place was among the 37 winners of the third edition of the “Creative Living Lab” award, promoted by the Directorate General of Contemporary Creativity (DGCC) of the Ministry of Culture to support Interdisciplinary and social innovation projects, which aim at the creation and redevelopment of proximity spaces in the amount of 50 thousand euros.

The project was designed and managed by LandWorks and the Municipality of Sassari, in collaboration with the Sardegna Film Commission, DADU – Department of Architecture, Design and Urban Planning – UniSS, Sardegna Teatro, Bepart, Univer PPG, GCR scaffolding, with contribution from the Department of History, Humanities and Education of the University of Sassari and the Foundation Sardinia.

