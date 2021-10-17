SBK, Razgatlioglu: “I didn’t know I won, I thought there was still a round”

It couldn’t have been better in San Juan on Saturday with Toprak Razgatlioglu. On his 25th birthday, Turk achieved the success of Race 1, extending the championship to 29 points against Johnny Rea.

More than success it looked like complete domination, as no one could question the Yamaha rider’s leadership.

“This weekend we are really strong – Toprak commented – From free training, I felt really good here in San Juan, working above all on the speed and then confirming the sensations in the race. It’s a pity I didn’t get first place, but I knew I had great potential in the race and so it was. Conditions today were much warmer than yesterday, but we worked well with the team, made the right choice of tires and gained confidence. Tomorrow conditions will probably be different, and we will try to take another step forward.”

Then there is the background on the success of Race 1.

“I know it sounds weird, but I didn’t see the checkered flag when I crossed the finish line. I saw the team celebrate, but not the flag, in fact I kept pushing, as I thought there was still a lap. On the first turn, I turned to see where Johnny was and he wasn’t far away, so I pressed. Then I was warned. What can I say, tomorrow I will look at the flag of the sack better (smiles) ”.

Razgatlioglu’s mind is now Sunday.

“The goal is to try to win all three races here in Argentina, because I have a lot of confidence on this track with Yamaha. Today was a beautiful day, as I celebrated my 25th birthday in the best possible way. So I would like to be able to compete also in the Superpole and in a race The enemy, trying to do better.”

In San Juan, Toprak could have secured the title.

“I didn’t count, but if I’m not mistaken, Rhea should score zero points. I don’t want that to happen, because if I have to win the world championship, I’d like to do it with Johnny on the track.”