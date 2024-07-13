“Say hello to imaginary friends” – Il Tiempo





There is uncertainty about Joe Biden’s health. The name of the US president, now in the spotlight of the world, makes headlines only because of his various missteps, mistakes and gaffes. His staff has announced on several occasions that the occupant of the White House is under constant monitoring by teams of doctors, but there is no shortage of bewilderment among his critics and Democrats by Francesca Parra and Roberto Politi. Daniele Capzone, a guest in the studio, made no concessions to Donald Trump’s rival: “Poor Biden was locked in his basement, reading the speeches prepared by others and reading them badly. Sometimes, mercilessly, he read the transcription at the end.” “It was all like that and those of us who pointed it out were silenced by saying no,” he said, reflecting on the past.





Then, according to the editor of Libero, “four years followed in which things continued like this. And they continued to deny it.” Daniele Cabezón did not hesitate to recall all the scenes that the American president had collected: “But how many have we seen in recent years of him getting up and greeting imaginary friends, looking for chairs that did not exist or wandering around the world?” Asks a lover of the United States, an old Atlantean, a person who loves the West, was it possible to move forward without telling the rest of the world who was in charge of the White House during these four years? . And then the final trend: “If, in a historical phase in which citizens already do not trust democracy, you give the idea that you can lie shamelessly and that the media system around you also lies, credibility collapses.”







