Say goodbye to console exclusives

While the beta testing phase of a file 1440p PS5 Firmware and Games ListSony’s official support channels tell us that an exclusive feature of the latest family of consoles from the Japanese tech giant is about to be shelved.

With the aim of constantly updating the functions that PlayStation 5 users can use, official support from the Japanese company portends the imminent closure of PlayStation 5. special social functions which Sony has been promoting since the months leading up to the console’s release.

In the note just shared by Sony Support on PlayStation.com, we actually read that In the fall of 2022 Thanks and appreciation It is no longer supported on PlayStation 5, because it did not produce the level of use hoped for. So we shift our focus. We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to each other.”.

It was originally designed to give users a way to communicate and encourage players who met in multiplayer modes for certain titles with private messages, and social tools related to the use of PlayStation 5 It was almost unnoticed: the low popularity of this function prompted Sony to abandon it altogether to direct the efforts of its programmers towards other, more important aspects of Future PS5 System Software Updates. What do you think of Sony’s decision to cancel the awards in the fall? Please let us know with a comment.