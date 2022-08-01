August 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Say goodbye to console exclusives

Say goodbye to console exclusives

Gerald Bax August 1, 2022 1 min read

While the beta testing phase of a file 1440p PS5 Firmware and Games ListSony’s official support channels tell us that an exclusive feature of the latest family of consoles from the Japanese tech giant is about to be shelved.

With the aim of constantly updating the functions that PlayStation 5 users can use, official support from the Japanese company portends the imminent closure of PlayStation 5. special social functions which Sony has been promoting since the months leading up to the console’s release.

In the note just shared by Sony Support on PlayStation.com, we actually read that In the fall of 2022 Thanks and appreciation It is no longer supported on PlayStation 5, because it did not produce the level of use hoped for. So we shift our focus. We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to each other.”.

It was originally designed to give users a way to communicate and encourage players who met in multiplayer modes for certain titles with private messages, and social tools related to the use of PlayStation 5 It was almost unnoticed: the low popularity of this function prompted Sony to abandon it altogether to direct the efforts of its programmers towards other, more important aspects of Future PS5 System Software Updates. What do you think of Sony’s decision to cancel the awards in the fall? Please let us know with a comment.

See also  The James Webb Space Telescope uses a 68GB SSD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Sony cancels one of the console’s exclusive functions, after only two years – Nerd4.life

July 31, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Hot Wheels, ray tracing is announced in a trailer, but it is absent in the gameplay – Nerd4.life

July 31, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Here’s how to play Dr. Disrespect with NFT – Nerd4.life

July 31, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

3 min read

Riccione, two sisters killed by train crossing tracks. Giulia Pisanu 17, Alessia 15

August 1, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

How much can the salary be increased?

August 1, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Progressing Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, which one is better?

August 1, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Spaces by Enzo Mari on display at the Massimo Menini gallery in Brescia – Carlo Franza’s Blog

August 1, 2022 Karen Hines