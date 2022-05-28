Saturday, May 28 Thunderstorms in Milan

The predictions were again guessed. It started raining in Milan on Saturday, May 28 at 8pm, after a strong wind blew through the afternoon. A few days later Thunderstorms Hail and flooding occurred on Tuesday afternoon, May 24, especially in the west, with heavy rains southeast and inland to Milan on Saturday evening. On the other hand, hail came to Pavia and Lodi, Bergamo and Germona, but not to the capital Lombard.

Dozens of fire brigade interventions

By 10pm, Milan Provincial Command firefighters had already made thirty interventions for damage caused by bad weather, with many in line, and the number of hours to go could increase. Many unprotected trees, sheets and plexiglass structures are safe. The construction site blocks through the Pichi, Navigli area collapsed due to the wind and fell on the cars. Many, then, plants fell and crashed in Corsico. In the areas where damage was recorded, there were Piazza Cuco, some goods fell on parked cars, and the municipality of Asako, via Sartekna, via Darwin, via Tacura.

Predictions

Bad weather – written by the Lombard Meteorological Center – is expected from Saturday 20 to 24. “At this time – experts of the center explained – the most favorable conditions for the development of semi-storms, with intense and high rainfall locally, located in the eastern part of the East Po Valley in the lower atmospheric layers”.

With the chaos coming from the south – experts said – winds of up to 60-80 kmph, heavy rain, associated hydraulic hazards and even medium-sized hail are expected. On Sunday, May 29, light rain is expected in the morning and no other crisis is expected. Finally, bad weather can cause temperatures to drop.

Weather warning

Lombard Civil Defense issued aWarning Yellow due to expected severe storm and potentially significant problems at the city’s hydraulic tip. Normal hazard warning is valid from Saturday afternoon May 28 to Sunday morning May 29. In fact, forecasts suggest thundershowers, even in low-lying areas, with the possibility of strong winds and hail. The Municipal Civil Defense Operations Center will be active in monitoring and coordinating any interventions.