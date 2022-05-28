May 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Saturday, May 28 Thunderstorms in Milan

Saturday, May 28 Thunderstorms in Milan

Noah French May 29, 2022 2 min read

The predictions were again guessed. It started raining in Milan on Saturday, May 28 at 8pm, after a strong wind blew through the afternoon. A few days later Thunderstorms Hail and flooding occurred on Tuesday afternoon, May 24, especially in the west, with heavy rains southeast and inland to Milan on Saturday evening. On the other hand, hail came to Pavia and Lodi, Bergamo and Germona, but not to the capital Lombard.

Dozens of fire brigade interventions

By 10pm, Milan Provincial Command firefighters had already made thirty interventions for damage caused by bad weather, with many in line, and the number of hours to go could increase. Many unprotected trees, sheets and plexiglass structures are safe. The construction site blocks through the Pichi, Navigli area collapsed due to the wind and fell on the cars. Many, then, plants fell and crashed in Corsico. In the areas where damage was recorded, there were Piazza Cuco, some goods fell on parked cars, and the municipality of Asako, via Sartekna, via Darwin, via Tacura.

Predictions

Bad weather – written by the Lombard Meteorological Center – is expected from Saturday 20 to 24. “At this time – experts of the center explained – the most favorable conditions for the development of semi-storms, with intense and high rainfall locally, located in the eastern part of the East Po Valley in the lower atmospheric layers”.

With the chaos coming from the south – experts said – winds of up to 60-80 kmph, heavy rain, associated hydraulic hazards and even medium-sized hail are expected. On Sunday, May 29, light rain is expected in the morning and no other crisis is expected. Finally, bad weather can cause temperatures to drop.

See also  USA, Civil Engineering: Saibem first among Italian companies in NR

Weather warning

Another strong storm is coming

Lombard Civil Defense issued aWarning Yellow due to expected severe storm and potentially significant problems at the city’s hydraulic tip. Normal hazard warning is valid from Saturday afternoon May 28 to Sunday morning May 29. In fact, forecasts suggest thundershowers, even in low-lying areas, with the possibility of strong winds and hail. The Municipal Civil Defense Operations Center will be active in monitoring and coordinating any interventions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

This is the most affected area and what is the risk after contact – Libero Cotidino

May 28, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

June 2 Bridge, Forecast Really Changed, Confirmation Comes Today, Let’s See What Happens “ILMETEO.it

May 28, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Weather report. Switzerland, Part of glacier collapses off Grand Campin, kills 3B Meteo

May 28, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Saturday, May 28 Thunderstorms in Milan

May 29, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

M: An internal investigation during an escape from New Jersey, the dismissal of a leader

May 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Dancing with the Stars, is a break for one of the beloved couples: the other has something to do with it

May 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

NASA is rethinking solar power plants in space

May 29, 2022 Karen Hines