Sardon-Scotto dispute in La7. “Only with Trump will there be peace in Ukraine and Gaza.” “Avoid telling us the joke that he is a pacifist”







Hot clash a Coffee break (La7) between the European Parliament Lega, Silvia Sardoni, And deputy Buyer Arturo Scotto on the number Donald TrumpSardon clearly supports the businessman and makes his predictions: “I expect greater intervention from Trump regarding the crisis. Diplomacy that it I work for peace, whether in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine or in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. I think Trump is too. The only person Today in America he is able to do this activity if he actually wins. Kamala Harris It won’t be like this.”

Then he launches a tirade at the “left-wing press” in favor of the Democratic candidate: “She’s called a heroine, she’s a saint, they call her ‘bad girl’ and she’s 60 years old. With all due respect to the left-wing press, Trump will win this election too.“

Scotto disagrees with Trump’s sarcastic description: “Can Trump’s Peace Joke Be Debunked? Donald Trump is the one who stopped the work he was doing, for example. European Union and Barack Obama with Iran To reduce the potential nuclear arsenal. Those agreements that Trump himself has blown up. And not only that: with regard to Israel and Palestine, Trump – he continues – is the President of the United States. and unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of IsraelMoving the US embassy from Tel Aviv, where all the embassies are located, to Jerusalem, thus opening the file Very dangerous conflict“

Sardone stands up and repeats several times: “Trump did it.” Abraham Accords“

You may not know that she left it out in those agreements. Palestinian National Authority “So much so,” Scotto replies, “that the Abraham Accords were ultimately frozen and never went forward. And do you know why? Why?” Trump, like his friend Netanyahu, opposes the two-people or two-state solution. So Stop telling us the joke that Trump is a peacenik.“

“No, avoid it,” Sardone shouts, “Tell me what he did.” Biden For peace between Israel and Palestine.

The Northern League MEP strongly expresses his point of view, while Scotto tries to object. The quarrel will not calm down until the host intervenes. Andrea Pancani Which calls the director’s bell and launches the commercial break.