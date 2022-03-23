Sardinian United States of America: Produzioni dal raises funds to support Sardinian immigrant travel across the Basso states

Floris and Nu are both set to experience their second voyage, which will last three months from March 21 to June 21 and explore the United States.

The voyage will last approximately three months, until 21 June 2022, with the aim of completing two missions: to travel by train to all 50 states, breaking the record of documenting the lives of hundreds of Sardinians living in the United States, from clubs to families. Among the big cities, deserts and mountains.

Upon their return to Italy, Floris and Nu will make two TV broadcasts, similar to what happened on the previous voyage in 2021, from which they were born: “Owencurdy”, broadcast on videolina, “Floris and Nus’ Rail Travels”, hosted by Lysia Colo on the 12-episode TV 2000 presenter Dedicated format for the company that airs on “Il Mondo Insieme”.

Floris and Nu are not new to this type of business: in 2021 they embarked on a long train journey of over 20,000 kilometers between Europe and Asia in search of comrades of Sardinian descent. The couple traveled to Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Russia, Mongolia, China and Vietnam and met with many immigrants who told their stories and the path to social and cultural integration into the host country. .

By participating in an active crowdfunding campaign on the platform, Floris & Nu can support and finance train travel expenses: Every day, through their social pages, children can provide a lot of fun for their supporters. Photos, videos, reviews and content directly from the cities where they are located.