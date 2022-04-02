Sarah Pauline is back on the field and is a candidate for the US-World Congress

(ANSA) – Rome, April 02 – Former Alaska governor and former American right-winger Sarah Pauline is back on the field and running for the US Congress. “America is at a critical juncture. I saw the extreme left destroying the country and I told myself to go ahead and join the fight,” said the former U.S. vice presidential candidate, who is proposing to replace Capitol. Dan Young, elected in Alaska, recently passed away. CNN News has published.



Pauline ran for the White House in the 2008 Republican seat led by John McCain, and in this election Barack Obama co-chaired Joe Biden to become president.



Pauline, who was governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, was one of the early fighters of the Tea Party, the right-wing Republican movement that led to the election of Donald Trump as president in 2016. (ANSA).

