Sanremo, Madame’s drama suddenly exploded: “I was in the kitchen, eating toast…”

Madame returns to Sanremo for the 2023 edition, and it will be one of the most anticipated performances among the big names that will attend this year at the Ariston Theatre. But right before getting into the action, the drama exploded.

Madame’s story before Sanremo worries the masses.

Madame, born Francesca Calero, is one of the most anticipated big names on the Ariston stage For the new edition of Sanremo 2023. The artist from Vicenza, who is only 20 years old, is about to participate in her second festival, but there are dramatic episodes in her life, situations that may have contributed to making her one of the most complex and beloved figures in the music world.

Madame’s Return to Sanremo: Unraveling the Drama

The rapper and songwriter is well known especially in the rap world and by a stylish young generation. However, his fame has since exploded San Remo 2021 When I share with the song voice. However, it was the song that made her known elegance, which was also appreciated by Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, the footballer even used the song on his Instagram story, effectively making it viral. After her first participation in the Italian Voice Festival, in which she pleasantly surprised everyone, today Madame returns to that stage. But before He tells of a dramatic moment in his life.

Madam and the dramatic tale

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Madame told different aspects of her life. From the success in the charts after his Sanremo debut, to his intimacy, his childhood and the world of music. The daughter of a retired bank employee and father of a secretary, Francesca Cagliero was born in Creazzo, in the province of Vicenza. His first pain was the loss of his maternal grandfather when he was five years old. who raised her. Drama came early in the morning.

In fact, she told the newspaper about that painful moment that changed her forever, which she also talks about in her songs. “I was in the kitchen eating toast. Grandpa Giuseppe is no more,” my mother says.. I laugh because I don’t know what it means not to be there anymore.” He says he understood that his grandfather had died only when he arrived at his grandmother’s house and found his armchair empty. In short, a moment Madame would never forget and would always keep in her as one of her greatest pains, a pain that gave her voice And a way to express one of her biggest wounds.

We are sure he will show us other sides of his most creative side on the Ariston stage. She was influenced by many genres, as can be heard in her most famous songs, Madame is one of the most prominent artists on the Italian music scene. His collaborations range from Galli to Fabbri Vibra, but he has also worked with Negramaro of a very different kind. In short, the rapper is ready to give her best once again!