Sanremo 2025 Rumors about the list of 24 names and the web rejoices: “Finally!”

Sanremo 2025 promises to be an edition full of surprises and great returns. The famous Italian Song Festival will see Carlo Conti at the helm of the festival, who resumes his role as host after the last editions led by Amadeus. What’s new in Sanremo 2025 Carlo Conti is working intensively to create a festival that combines tradition and innovation, trying to please the younger and more passionate audience for classical Italian music. Expectations are very high, both in terms of the choice of competing artists and in terms of the innovations that could enrich the show. While the cast continues to be determined, curiosity about the possible participants is growing, fueled by wild rumors circulating on the web. Fans are delighted with it, and among the main news, there are only 24 participants in the competition, and among these leaked names, the public is particularly excited about the possible participation of Tiziano Ferro, this time not as a special guest but as a real guest. Singer in the competition . The first names of the singers competing The list includes singers from different generations such as Elodie, Tananai, Albano, Romina, Subsonica and Achille Lauro. Among the names that have been rumored, there are also artists such as Levante and Tommaso Paradiso, whose presence will contribute to the diversity of the cast. According to rumors, Carlo Conti is doing everything he can to include important artists, which makes the edition eagerly awaited. Finally, there will be no shortage of important guests, with the possibility of international collaborations that could make the show even more beautiful. Anticipation is high, and the public can’t wait to discover the names that will officially take to the stage at Ariston.

