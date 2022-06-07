June 7, 2022

Sanitarium is free on GOG for the opening of the summer sale of the store - Nerd4.life

Sanitarium is free on GOG for the opening of the summer sale of the store – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 7, 2022

sanatoriumThe amazing adventure from Dreamforge Entertainment originally released in 1998, available Free on me Gog: gift set off summer sale In the digital store, valid from today until June 27.

To implement Free Download From Sanitarium, just login on GOG, visit This pageScroll to the game logo and click the green button to accept the gift. At this point, the title will be permanently added to your library.

“The Sanatorium tells a complex story, set in a dark world where the distance between cognition and madness is short,” reads the game’s summary. “There are so many mysteries to solve in this addictive adventure that will make your head spin in horror.”

As we said, the summer sale on GOG has also begun, with a large number of rather interesting offers. For example there Alien Solitude: The Collection to me 12.49 € Instead of 49.99, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut a 13.99 € Instead of 39.99 and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition a 24.99 € Instead of 49.99.

To check out the full list of games on summer sale for GOG, simply visit This page.

