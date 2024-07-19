“San Siro will always regret it, I was injured and fell”

He came through the Inter youth team, Simone Delaniello Now he is looking for his way to fame on TV. The former Viareggio striker is now in fact part of the cast of the hit show Temptation Island in the role of a seducer: “The debut at San Siro will always be unfortunate – he admits through the microphones of Gazzetta dello Sport -. I had lunch sitting between Sneijder and Eto’o, or a dream”.

Then the cruciate ligament injury and the sale of Inter: “After a season where I found myself with nothing in my hands, I was sold to Livorno from one day to the next. I was convinced that I would win the Scudetto, and also that I deserved it after Viareggio.” As Inter’s top scorer, they considered me one of their own, I was the best striker of my age in Italy and I felt pampered at the Nerazzurri, I had a great relationship with Leonardo, but I must also thank Benítez “I thought I would go on loan for a year in Serie B, do well and then come back immediately.”

Falling from stardom at the age of twenty must have been a hard blow. How do you explain not waiting?

“You go from having a driver and all the comforts in the world in one day to feeling alone. You lose sponsors, attention and therefore confidence. Everything collapses on you. And it’s not easy to accept that. Especially if you’re among the strongest of your generation… After that year in the Primavera, I was convinced that I was ready to make that leap. But again I was Inter’s main striker, I trained with the greats – and what greats… – and I played for the national team. What more could you ask for? You feel like you’re the master of the world. Then there are the parties, the girls and the bad luck. It was a combination of things that didn’t help me.”

Today you chose to start over from Temptation Island, why this choice?

“For me, it’s not about visibility or interest, I wasn’t looking for any of that. I live it as an experience. I’m not giving up on football, but who knows. It’s always better to create new opportunities.” Will we see her again in football? “Of course. I’ve made contacts to work alongside an agent and I would like to do a training course. Although in reality I still feel good enough to play now. We’ll see. I just hope that maybe the ball will give me another way and “in another way, the one that took away my life as a footballer.”