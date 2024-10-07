San Diego, California, USA. The Annual World Congress of Orthopedics and Traumatology, The American Academy of Orthopedics and Traumatology (AAOS), will be held from March 10 to 14, 2025.

This year AORN San Pio of Benevento is directed by the General Director Maria Morgante, the scientific work is presented by the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology, directed by Dr. Luigi Matera, entitled “Bone health in the rural area of ​​San Pio: an analysis”. Free Screening”.

This work was developed and implemented by Cav. Prof. Luigi Mecariello will be speaking in the San Diego Convention Center’s OrthoLive Room on March 10th.

The motivation for this recent approval for Sannita Orthopedics was an evaluation of the cost and benefit in preventing fragility fractures for comparison in a region with small rural communities.

In fact, rural areas of the United States, often referred to as rural America, make up approximately 97% of the land area of ​​the United States. 60 million people, or one in five (17.9% of the total US population), live in rural America.

In addition to identifying the causes and predisposing factors of osteopenia and osteoporosis in the studied population, it showed how to rapidly reduce the waiting list and the resulting economic savings.

Screening or study will not be an isolated effort, as a multidisciplinary and comprehensive PDTA for primary and secondary prevention of fragility fractures is active at AORN San Pio from 2022.