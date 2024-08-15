The Stroke Unit at San Pio Hospital in Benevento is moving from level II to level I. The downgrade looks like a further reduction in healthcare in an already suffering region.

However, the Doctors Syndicate clarifies the decision made by the region to approve the three-year plan.

“It is clear that the decision will have a negative consequence in the long term because it prevents the hospital from expanding its care for patients with acute cerebral ischemic events – explains President Giovanni Pietro Ianniello – but In fact, this is nothing more than an admission because, in fact, the Level 2 stroke unit was never activated in Romo.”.

Paradox then. And if that is possible, there is more “I think it is important to emphasize that,” Ianniello continues, “that In the province of Benevento, we also lack a level 1 stroke unit which was closed in San Pio during Covid and has never been reactivated due to lack of staff.”

“I understand that at present there are only six neurologists in the complex neurosurgical unit to carry out all the activities. Despite the critical shortage, professional, self-sacrificing and high-risk colleagues continue to provide first-line interventions for ischemic brain events with pharmacologic thrombolysis,” he adds.

The call is therefore for joint action by “everyone, starting with the political forces, in support of the management of San Pio.” We must work hard to ensure that a minimum of services can be reactivated. Specifically that The Level I stroke unit is adequately staffed to provide time-dependent services and also ensures rapid transport of patients requiring Level II surgery. (Editor’s note: Mechanical thrombectomy) at the facilities to which Rummo is affiliated, namely the Caserta and Avellino centers.