San Diego Comic-Con 2022: How to Follow the Event

If you have Thursday, July 21 A Sunday, July 24 New edition of San Diego Comic Conthe annual convention dedicated to multi-genre entertainment and comics founded in 1970. Four days of heresy From the world of movies, TV series and more, to an event entirely dedicated to it. a fan.

If you are wondering How to follow the event from homeYou are in the right place: In this article, we have collected some tips that will help you follow all the news announced on Comic Con to San Diego.

How to watch SDCC 2022

deer Comic Con to San Diego Not broadcast Therefore, it is not possible to follow the live broadcast from home. However, it is possible to stream some board And apply some tips so that you do not miss all the news announced about your favorite titles.

To help you better follow up San Diego Community Conference 2022Below we have collected some useful tips for you.

Follow the official San Diego Comic-Con channels

The first way you can stay up to date with what’s happening in San Diego Comic Con It is without a doubt that of Follow the official channels of the event: Yes Facebook A Instagram Passing by YouTube.

To help you not miss any of the channels social The follower San Diego Community Coordination Center Below you will find the full list:

The official website for the event is instead: comic-con.orgWhere the four-day programme and guests can also be consulted.

Follow the hashtag #SDCC2022

So far I am Social Network It is without a doubt the best way to stay updated with the various news and those of San Diego Comic Con And they are no exception. The official hashtag for the event is #SDCC2022through which you can comment on the latter and read news related to the various board.

Search the web for panels that are being broadcast.

Even if the event is not broadcast, some board (or moments of it) and can also be followed from home. In fact, individual production companies are the ones who choose how to share the news released during the event with users and some of them have decided to do so by broadcasting the event.

between board Which we can follow directly from home we find Questions and Answers With the crew of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, stand firm. July 22 On Twitch Channel Prime Video Italy From 9.00 pm marvel.

The latter has Daily coverage It is broadcast on www.marvel.com/live-events/sdcc-san-diego-comic-con-2022 On official channels marvelYou can also follow the event on social media using the hashtag #MarvelSDCC.

Follow the official channels of the titles you want to stay informed about.

Finally, the last piece of advice we want to give you is: Follow San Diego Comic Con from Home It is to carefully review the official channels of your favorite titles and production companies on the days of the event. There is no doubt that during the four days of the event, the latter will share their Social Profile Various announcements made during board This is to engage fans from all over the world!