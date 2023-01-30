Samsung One UI 5.1, here are all the news that will be announced in a couple of days

On Wednesday, February 1, the Galaxy S23 will finally be officialand with them (And with the new Galaxy Books) An update to the user interface based on Android 13 will also arrive. It will also be provided One UI 5.1which we now have, two days ago, the so-called official changelog, ie List of changes compared to the previous version.

The indiscretion is reliable, as it was launched by both Roland Quandt and SnoopyTech, who have posted screenshots (you can find them at the bottom) which must be taken from an official document. Let’s just say the odds are very high That One UI 5.1 changelog is actually the one belowthat we have translated for you. there he is.