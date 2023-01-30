Samsung One UI 5.1, here are all the news that will be announced in a couple of days

On Wednesday, February 1, the Galaxy S23 will finally be officialand with them (And with the new Galaxy Books) An update to the user interface based on Android 13 will also arrive. It will also be provided One UI 5.1which we now have, two days ago, the so-called official changelog, ie List of changes compared to the previous version.
The indiscretion is reliable, as it was launched by both Roland Quandt and SnoopyTech, who have posted screenshots (you can find them at the bottom) which must be taken from an official document. Let’s just say the odds are very high That One UI 5.1 changelog is actually the one belowthat we have translated for you. there he is.
Some confusion about the GALAXY S23
The (compressed) news from One UI 5.1
- camera
- Changing the color tone of a selfie is now even easier
- You can easily change the color tone of your selfies using the effects button on the side of the screen
- Quick access to Expert RAW
- Expert RAW allows you to get high-quality images without processing or compressing them, ideal for those who prefer to edit images themselves. Activating Expert RAW is easiest from the Advanced menu
- Subway
- Shared family album
- With Family Album Shared, sharing photos with your family members has never been easier. Gallery will recommend photos to add to the shared family album by recognizing the faces of your family members in the photos.
- greater ingenuity
- Processing automatically removes shadows and reflections to make your photos look great. This also applies to GIF files, which gain fidelity and clarity
- Convenient information on the screen
- Swipe up while viewing a photo or video in Gallery to see where and when the photo was taken, on which device, where it was stored, and more
- More powerful search
- You can search for more than one object or person at the same time. You can also search for people without tagging them, just tap on their face
- Choose where to save screenshots
- You can save screenshots and screen recordings to a folder of your choice, with the appropriate entry in Advanced Features.
- AR Zones and AR Emojis
- Use 3 emojis in AR Emoji Camera
- Take fun photos and videos with friends (up to 3) in mask mode. You can replace your friends’ faces with other characters by clicking on emojis
- AR Doodles layout and editing improvements
- Brushes are now available on the AR Doodle home screen for faster access. You can also resize and move graphics even after they’ve been created, and the new Eraser tool lets you erase areas of graphics without completely erasing them.
- widgets
- New battery widget
- The new tool allows you to check the battery level of your Galaxy devices. Right from the home screen, you can check the remaining level of supported smartphones, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch and other devices
- Intuitive weather widget
- The new style of illustrations and a summary of current weather conditions make it easier for you to see what the weather is like, whether it’s sunny, cloudy, raining or snowing.
- situations and scenarios
- Different backgrounds depending on the situation
- Set different wallpapers for your lock screen and home screen according to your activities. Choose one wallpaper for work, one for sports, and one when other modes are set
- More conditions and procedures for scenarios
- Start automatic actions when you turn on Airplane Mode or Mobile Hotspot. Actions can now open some apps, change left/right volume balance, and more. New actions allow you to control quick sharing and touch sensitivity, as well as change the ringtone or font font.
- Connection
- Collaboration in Samsung Notes
- Create a shared note that can be edited by more than one person at the same time. Write a report with colleagues, take notes for group study, or draw a drawing with a friend. The possibilities are endless
- It’s easier to invite you to participate in App Shares
- Now you can more easily invite people to shared albums, notes, and calendars with a link that can be sent across messaging apps, email, and social apps.
- Multiple advanced controls between Galaxy Book and smartphone
- Now you can use the Galaxy Book’s mouse, keyboard or trackpad not only with your Galaxy tablet but also with your Galaxy smartphone. You can easily copy and paste text or drag and drop images from one device to another as if you were doing it within the same device.
- Note: Only possible with selected Galaxy Smartphones, Galaxy Tabs, and Galaxy Books. Works on tablets with One UI 4.1+, smartphones with One UI 5.1+ and Galaxy Books released in 2021 or later with Samsung v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Availability varies by model.
- Media output for Wi-Fi speakers
- If you want to continue listening to music on Wi-Fi speakers via Spotify Connect or Chromecast built-in, just open Media Output from the Quick Access Toolbar, not from the streaming app.
- Continue browsing from your computer
- If you navigate through Samsung Internet on your smartphone and then switch to your computer, you can easily find the sites you opened on your smartphone and continue browsing using your computer’s browser.
- multitasking
- Minimize windows or switch to full screen mode more easily
- Now you can minimize or full screen the application window without going to the settings menu. Just adjust the size from the edges of the popup
- Easy access to your most used apps in split screen mode
- When split screen is on, the apps you use most often will appear among the recently used apps to help you find them faster
- Samsung DeX
- Improved multitasking in DeX
- In split screen mode, you can drag the divider in the center of the screen to resize both windows. You can also dock a window in a corner to make it take up a quarter of the screen.
- settings
- Setup tips
- Tips now appear at the top of the Settings section, letting you discover cool features to try or sections that need attention.
- Samsung Internet
- Enhanced search
- You can now filter bookmarks by folder names or tabs by group name. Improved search logic lets you find what you’re looking for even if something is misspelled.
- Setup wizard
- Now it’s easier and faster to set up your Galaxy for the first time
- Switch from another Galaxy or Android to a new Galaxy, just scan the QR code on the old device to automatically transfer known Wi-Fi networks or Samsung or Google accounts to the new device without typing anything
- weather forecast
- Detailed weather information at a glance
- Useful weather information now appears on the main screen of the Weather app. You can check important severe weather alerts, daily forecasts, hourly precipitation, and temperature graphs.
- calls
- Bixby text calls
- Use Bixby Text Calls to automatically answer so you know the reason for the call. You’ll see text of what the caller is saying, and you can select or type the responses that will be read to the caller. Available Only in English and Korean.
Note: The news for One UI 5.1 is the news next to it “[5.1]”.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
The release date will be announced closer to the launch date, says Phil Spencer – Multiplayer.it
Leak reveals previously free PS5 and PS4 games – Multiplayer.it
Danger spoiler for the game – Multiplayer.it