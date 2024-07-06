Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: RAM value revealed

Next event It has been unpacked. to Samsung It is now imminent. About that, Evan Blass Share more details about Galaxy Z Flip 6. At the same time, Ishan AgrawalAnd Leaked Known for its reliability, it has revealed some important details in its spec sheet. folding clamshellAmong the information related to: ram Which would be equal to 12 GB. This would represent a significant increase over previous generations of Samsung. The latter, in fact, usually offered 8GB RAM.

Useful details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone

According to sources AgrawalIt looks like the 12GB RAM version might be the only option available.Internal storage There will be two options: 256 GB H 512 GBThe upgrade could be driven by new features with AI, such as: Galaxy AIWhich requires more memory.

Looking at the leaked specs, it’s clear that the GalaxyZ Flip 6 will continue to rely on advanced technologies. The main display will be a Dynamic AMOLED display 2X of 6.7pollici. Accuracy It will have a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. It will support a refresh rate of 120 Hz. As for the external display, we find a Super AMOLED 3.4 inches. Here the resolution will be 720 x 748 pixels.

In the middle of everything will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

For Galaxy. Speeds hour Which varies up to 3.39 GHz for the fastest cores, ensuring high-level performance in all situations. Photography skills They don’t disappoint. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature a main camera from 50 megapixels. With an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF autofocus. Along with the main camera there will also be one Super–wide And 12 megapixels And one in front of 10 megapixels.

to ConnectionThe device will support dual 5G technology across 14 bands. Moreover, Wi-Fi6E, Bluetooth5.3, and USB 3.2 Gen1 will be included. There Drums And 4000 mAh It will ensure a great deal of autonomy. The latter will be supported by a fast charging until 35 watts.

The dimensions of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 show a slight difference compared to the previous model. The thickness has increased by half millimeter When it is closed. There is IP58 certified It confirms dust and water resistance. While 8K video playback at 60fps and stereo sound ensure an immersive multimedia experience. Finally, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in one version A set of colors. Including mint, silver shade, yellow and blue, providing options for every preference.