Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 will have a superior feature against accidental damage

Gerald Bax February 14, 2022 2 min read

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 will be equipped with a special feature that is very useful against accidental damage

a few days ago, Samsung Officially introduced the new flagship. The new ones Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 They are destined to re-establish themselves in two of the most thriving sectors of technology: smartphones and tablets. In addition to the various features that have already been shown several times, there is another interesting feature that is not talked about enough.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have very important specifications for shock resistance (screenshot)

As reported by the South Korean company, in fact, the new devices use a aluminum frame by the glass Gorilla Glass Victus + on the panels. These are very important features, which make two devices more resistant than ever.

Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 more powerful than ever: News from Samsung

Galaxy S22 20220213 mobiles.it
We’re talking about the frame in Armor Aluminum and the screen with ultra-protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + in glass (screenshot)

clear goal Samsung It is focusing heavily on the resistance of its hardware. Just a few months ago, the tires were there Armor Aluminum Designed for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Now it’s your turn Galaxy S22 and the gods Tab S8, two new families of devices that will boast Amor aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus +. In terms of numbers, we are talking about + 30% scratch-resistant and 40% less flexible compared to previous models.

It is clear that the risks will continue to exist and that is a good thing Act with caution. YouTuber JerryRigEverything – known for testing the resistance of new smartphones – was eager to stress how glass breaks anyway. If you are ready to buy one of these devices, the advice remains use cover that it protective film for display.

