Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 + and S10e receive Android 12 in Italy: beware of the update!

Not many days have passed since then Android 12 released on Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy S20 FE also in ItalyHowever, Samsung doesn’t seem to have any intention of slowing down the rollout of the One UI 4.0 update. Only in the last hours in the beautiful country The update has reached the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup.

On the web, several Italian mobile owners including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 + and Galaxy S10e have reported to the public the introduction of Android 12 with One UI 4.0 customization on the mentioned smartphones. L ‘The update announced by the manufacturer itself at the beginning of December Crossing the South Korean forums finally here, he has a file It weighs approximately 2.2 GB and carries with it the December 2021 security patch.

There are two versions of the firmware and it depends on the version of the smartphone: the known codes are G975FXXUEGULB and G975FOXMEGULB. Both are available as an over-the-air upgrade, ergo It can be accessed via Settings > Software Update: If you want to check availability, you can go to this section and continue searching for the patch, or simply wait patiently for the personalized notification on your smartphone, which will arrive as soon as the system detects that the package can be downloaded and installed.

Speaking of updates, we remind you of that Samsung Galaxy A72 gets Android 12 early every month Compare the manufacturer’s roadmap.