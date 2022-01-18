Samsung Exynos 2200 official: the first smartphone SoC with AMD GPU

Samsung today launched a new SoC (SoC) for high-end smartphones New Exynos 2200 Arrives a few days after the previously indicated date But it confirms what was already widely expected: it is in fact the first smartphone SoC including one The GPU is based on AMD RDNA 2 . architecture. The graphics chip is specifically named Xclipse 920 GPU Promising to set new standards in mobile gaming, just think of the ability to supportHardware acceleration for ray tracing and variable rate shading, techniques used respectively to improve the illumination and workload of the GPU that were hitherto the prerogative of the PC and console graphics chipsets. Exynos 2200 is, as David Wang explained, First result of multiple generations of AMD RDNA graphics solutions integrated into Exynos SoCsHe stressed that the partnership between the two companies is destined to continue in the future.

The Exynos 2200 is made of EUV . production process (Extreme UV lithography) A 4 nm. The CPU has an architecture Octa core divided into three groups: 1 high-performance core arm bark x2, 3 core an arm Cortex-A710 Which balances performance and consumption, 4 cores an arm Cortex A510 High efficiency. Samsung’s new SoC also includes a coil Dual core new NPU With twice the performance of the previous generation chip, higher accuracy with FP16 (16-bit floating point unit), INT8 and INT16 computations. The imaging sector will also benefit from the new management module for artificial intelligence algorithms, which will be able to more easily manage the applied automatic learning functions to recognize objects, the environment and faces within the scene and determine the optimal image parameters. white balance, exposure, dynamic range). See also Free for Windows 10 - Nerd4.life

Still on the subject of photography, ISP architecture redesign (Image Signal Processor) to present Support for the latest image sensors, including those with precision It’s 200 megapixels (See ISOCELL HP1 launched by Samsung in September last year). At 30fps, the ISP supports 108MP single sensor and 64+34MP dual sensor configurations, or it can manage up to 7 sensors and 4 motors simultaneously in complex multi-camera configurations. IPS supports 4K HDR or 8K video recordings. Video decoding up to 4K at 240 fps or 8K at 60 fps; Encoded in 4K at 120 fps or 8K at 30 fps. The Multi-Format Codec (MFC) can also process the AV1 codec. There is no shortage of support forHDR10 + and screens with refresh rates a 144 Hz.