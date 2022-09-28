Samantha’s sense of space leadership. MoltoDonna coming soon

“Being a leader means finding solutions, knowing how to step aside to allow the most competent people to express themselves. I feel all the responsibility of this leadership. A good leader understands if he is not the most competent person at a particular issue and knows how to take a step back to make room for those who are more competent.” Feeling Samantha Cristoforetti to lead space. The Italian astronaut is now driving to the International Space Station. She is the first European woman to hold this role. Starts here very womanlisted as of Thursday on newsstands (and available online) with Prophet and with the other newspapers of the Caltagirone group: Il Gazzettino, Il Mattino, Corriere Adriatico and Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia. space mission. Astrophysics Anna Gregorio He founded a company that specializes in creating nano-satellites. “One hundred would be enough to solve the problem globally.”

There will also be an interview with Jill Abramson, the first woman to run the New York Times: Today she studies journalism at Harvard, and at the end of October she will be in Italy. “I am not a pioneer – the way has already been opened by many colleagues,” she says. Now I am trying to convey a new investigative culture that goes beyond condemnation.” Speaking, after the record appearance of the song “Here…freeewheeling”, Francesca VialdiniThe Sunday Lady of Rai1 was broadcast live after “Domenica In”. “I tell stories of women falling and leaving again – says the presenter – Conte was a teacher to me. Mara Venere? No quarrel.”

Author shots. very woman Face to face with the Australian photographer Emma Summertonwho logs in Pirelli calendar 2023 which will be presented in November. “I showed characters who motivated me to be an inspiration to others.” The fashion pages lead us to discover the trends of 5-ton, and the essential clothing that is taking the fall season. On the design pages we talk about fabrics: curtains, wallpaper, table, beds, sofas. Take your time.