Samantha Tunney, No Filters on Her Dancing With the Stars Farewell: ‘I Asked Millie to…’ | Slammed the Door in Your Face

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

Samantha Toney on Mille Carlucci – iFood (Image source Ansa)

The media spotlight has been on Samantha Togni, a former dancer on Dancing with the Stars, who is back to talk about her journey on the show and also Millie Carlucci.

During the years of broadcasting, there were many dancers who decided to test themselves with a track created on “Dancing with the Stars”, and conquer the audience with competitors who joined you during the year, as in the case of Samantha Tony.

But after a few years, the dancer decided to leave the show hosted by Milly Carlucci for good, and then deal with new work projects always in front of the cameras and in Rai.

Soon, in fact, we will find Samantha Tunney takes on hosting the show I Fatti VostriBut even in this case his trip was short. In particular, it seems that the presenter preferred to reorganize her work commitments and leave Italy in order to join her husband. Mario Russo Who works as a surgeon in the UAE for some time, in order to build a new life together.

In fact, the transfer came after the cancellation of Summer Light, where the woman herself also had the opportunity to clarify when she published a post on social networks. It certainly does not end here, since Togni then decided to break the silence also about his relationship with Millie Carlucci.

Samantha Tunney’s Truth About Saying Goodbye to Dancing With the Stars

Therefore, Samantha Toni has had the opportunity on several occasions to explain how her farewell to the Saturday evening program Casa on Rai 1 came at the moment when she realized that a radical change was necessary in her professional life, which is why she then decided to also engage in the role of presenter.

See also  Alessandro Bacciano and Soleil Sorge, a new courtship? / "Let's get away and make trouble"

At first, however, Samantha Tunney would also try to stay by Millie Carlucci’s side. Always in the world of Dancing with the Stars. Everything will come in detail, this is what Toni herself said during a long interview she conducted with the editorial team today in 2020.

Samantha Tunney roams freely on Mille Carlucci - iFood (Image source Ansa)
Samantha Toney on Mille Carlucci – iFood (Image source Ansa)

“I suggested to Millie that…”

Before leaving the program permanently, Samanta Togni was hoping for a different role on Dancing with the Stars.Unfortunately, the project was not successful.

So, during the interview with OGG, Samantha Togni, speaking about Mini Carlucci, revealed the following:Yes, it is true that I suggested to Millie that she find a different role within the program, but she replied that she only saw me in this role.

