Samantha Cristoforetti’s trip into space was not a hoax

July 16, 2024 It has been published On TikTok, there is a video in which we watch the arrival of a space capsule on a ship in the middle of the sea. A person dressed as an astronaut comes out of the capsule, with the help of hands from the crew on board and a person inside the spacecraft. It will be, as we read in the overlay video, Samantha Cristoforetti’s return to Earth “from space,” “in her single-seat capsule.” But then, the post continues: “Who’s pushing her out? Guys, this is all a show…they’re actors,” he said, referring to the fact that it could have been a stage show.

The video is shown out of its original context and contains fake news.

The video is real and dates back to October 14, 2022, the day Samantha Cristoforetti, the Italian astronaut for the European Space Agency, died (European Space Agency), She came back To Earth after his second mission to the International Space Station, accompanied by NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Haynes, and Jessica Watkins. So, Dragon capsule. What Cristoforetti returned was not a single seat, as wrongly claimed on TikTok. Even the foreign trip to International Space Station, It happened On April 27, 2022, it took place in a capsule in which She was All four astronauts.

The full footage of the astronauts’ return was released at the time right Bets By the European Space Agency, and lasts about two hours. In the first video you can see the spacecraft landing supported by a parachute. The second video shows the spacecraft landing on the operators’ ship and the astronauts disembarking. the Minutes 47.42 In the second video, you can find the scene that was shared in the clip on TikTok, and you can also see a hand pushing the astronaut out of the capsule.

This is one of the technicians who boarded the ship, after it landed on the surface of the sea, and entered the capsule to help the astronauts get out. At minute 33.03 In the second video, as the cockpit is opened by operators who have come to retrieve the capsule, a technician steps inside while the astronauts remain motionless and covered in their spacesuits. The video was filmed from outside and inside the capsule.

From the perspective inside the capsule, we notice that the technician, after extracting the first astronaut – Bob Haines – from his station, helps him get out by placing himself behind him (Minute 40:21 From the second video). Followed by Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and finally Samantha Cristoforetti (Minutes 46:17 For the second video) accompanied by two technicians. At this moment, hands appear escorting the astronaut out of the spacecraft.