Samantha Cristoforetti, walking as in 2001 A Space Odyssey: A Spectacular Show in Orbit

It turns out that sooner or later Samantha Cristoforetti will be hired by Hollywood, perhaps right after her participation in the NASA Artemis program in the next few years that will return crews to the Moon.

After playing characters from Star Trek on the International Space Station, a saga that influenced her choice to try to become an astronaut (“Frighteningly Impossible Dream,” Dixit) and after teasing Sandra Bullock with a perfect imitation of it in Gravity her hair of the actress is “in orbit” She stays smashed on her head and doesn’t float as elegantly as she does, now thirty her target too high, perhaps the farthest from there.

This is 2001’s A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 masterpiece with the novel of the same name by co-writer and mega-writer Arthur C. Clarke.

In short, this time it’s not about remembering cosplay scenarios en lane The events of Star Trek or Superman (the latter was interpreted on the International Space Station by Luca Parmitano), but to quote with painstaking sincerity one of the most memorable clips in Kubrick’s film: the career of the Pan Am hostess that uses fist shoesshoes with duct tape, to remain attached to the floor or ceiling of the rocket plane as it flies toward the rotating space station.

To speak of the emotion that sparked this spectacle just 54 years ago, the keyboard of the airline Pan Am (Pan American Airlines), which went bankrupt in 1991 but then sort of a massive US flag campaign, has been exposed for more than 90 years. A phone call to book flights into orbit on an Orion 3 rocket that, at the time, flew through space only in the (firm) imagination of Kubrick and Clark.

Then Samantha Cristoforetti wonders if it’s actually possible to walk aboard a spacecraft in Velcro-soled shoes. And in the same tweet, the answer was also given – in the affirmative – after wearing a replica of the costume of the Pan Am hostess and repeating it with great commitment to the scene, walking “circular” along the walls of the International Space Station just like Burmese-Irish actress Edwina Carroll did in the movie. The intertwining of the film with reality is impressive.

Perhaps the only drawback here is the soundtrack chosen by the ESA astronaut to open a video related to the docking of a spacecraft to the International Space Station: instead of “Sprash Zoroaster”, which also features in the film. , it may have been more correct from the start that Waltz The Blue Danube is also directed by Johann Strauss who accompanies the hypnotic dance of spaceships in orbit in the film and who in the tweet takes on the task of Thus Spoke Zarathustra.

But this is a more than acceptable poetic license for thirty who, in this task, near the end, Minerva showed the vitality of the actor, with humor and veins of self-irony, capable of increasing followers tremendously: she has more than a million people on her favorite Twitter and has accumulated nearly 700 thousand ( With over 5.5 million views) in just over five months on the “new” TikTok, she wanted it herself, with tutorials that showed the science activities of astronauts to an otherwise very young crowd of hard-to-reach. This cinematic “walk” also gives way to considerations of several laws of physics.

Ah, the Velcro fabric was not invented, as many believe, for the space missions of the Apollo program that only made him famous: the idea is from the Swiss George de Mistral Developed by him in 1941 and inspired by the fruits of burdock, those “balls” are covered with tiny monoliths that stick firmly to the clothes and fur of animals.

