Samantha Cristoforetti released the first TikTok from space

Samantha Cristoforetti released her first TikTok from the International Space Station and generally from space.

He promised and it finally arrived: the first TikTok published from space by Samantha Cristoforetti On his official profile. It has launched it in the past few hours directly from the International Space Station, arriving in recent days to begin its next mission. Among the activities that Cristoforetti promised that she would arrive in this new adventure, there were precisely the contents of TikTok, which landed for the first time in space. “I’m back on the International Space Station,” the Italian astronaut says in the video, as he floats on the station thanks to microgravity.

The video traces the moments that brought Cristoforetti into orbit, starting with the launch on the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. “It was a wonderful night,” explains the astronaut. “An exciting final goodbye to our families and then we headed off to the night sky.” Then 9 minutes of flight into orbit, and finally, there microgravity. “The first to fluctuate were our zero indicators,” Christoforiti continues. Talking about Zippy and Etta, two dolls astronauts really need to understand when they’re in microgravity.

“We’ve been on the International Space Station for a few days, we’ve been very busy,” he continues his story. “He’s very busy, because there will be a period of overlap with our crewmates 3.” Then there will be the delivery and return of the previous crew to Earth. The first TikTok from space They are then closed by inviting users to leave their questions below the video and a greeting that now features all of Cristoforetti’s latest content: “Follow me to get where tiktoker has never been before”. Finally, a great view of Earth from the International Space Station observatory.