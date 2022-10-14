Samantha Cristoforetti is back on Earth: The Dragon crew has successfully abandoned – VIDEO

The disposal of the Crew Dragon Freedom shuttle, which brought the ESA astronaut back to Earth, was successful without a hitch. Samantha Cristoforetti And the rest of the Crew4 crew: Bob HeinzAnd the Kjell Lindgren And the Jessica Watkins. The landing took place as scheduled at 22.50 Italian time in the Atlantic Ocean, off Jacksonville, Florida. The shuttle was retrieved and lifted to the ship, where the astronauts were helped out and dealt with the first impact with Earth’s gravity. The four astronauts appeared in good health. On board the ship there are doctors who will undergo the first health checks. After that they will separate: Cristoforetti will go to Germany, directly to the ESA training center in Cologne. Others will instead arrive in Houston. At 4 p.m., the hatch separating the shuttle from the International Space Station (ISS) was closed, and the four astronauts took their seats in benches. Dragon Crew It proceeded with the necessary decompression operations to ensure that the shuttle took off slowly and safely from the station. After two delays due to bad weather, astronauts can now return to Earth. A return that the experts of the Environmental Department of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology defined as “sparkling”, as solar activity in these last hours could generate some amazing twilight, giving an unforgettable backdrop to the return of the shuttle. after, after Honoring code Star TrekAnd the Catherine Janewaythe first woman to pilot a Starfleet and after putting herself in the shoes of flight attendant PanAm, simulating a scene from the movie by Stanley KubrickAnd the 2001: space flight During his journey, the new leader From the International Space Station, space received tweets Full of nostalgia: “I will miss this point of view,” he wrote AstroSam. And then: “Fly like me one last time! Bye, and as always, thank you for all the fish! ” The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

direct

Continue reading on Open

Read also: