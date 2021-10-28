October 28, 2021

Salvador Esposito speaks of himself in Iowino's US statement

Noah French October 28, 2021

Report on Salvador Esposito, one of the undeniable protagonists of the Gomorrah series produced by Alessandro Iovino & Ivino & Barners, “My American Dream”. The effort will take place during an evening event featuring the same actor from the TV series (which will air next season on Sky next November 19), and today is an international star.

Among the jurors at the recent Cannes Film Festival, which was acclaimed at the Venice Film Festival last September, Salvador Esposito will present his latest book, “The Shaman” (Montadori, 2021), which is climbing the charts: it’s a gripping thriller. Also received excellent feedback from critics.
The evening will be hosted by Dino Piazenti and Salvador will be giving his fans to sign copies for the event.
My American Dream Shot is set in the United States, precisely in New York, where Salvador said of his American dream of the Big Apple (from Times Square to Central Park, from New York University to Brooklyn Dabernacle Church): a journey that connects Naples to New York, not just to the United States, but to Como As one of the protagonists of Fargo 4 “- the actor along with Chris Rock made the American dream come true. One of the most award-winning and recognized television series in the states.

The report was edited by Luca Pemportado’s Spo SRL, while filming was done by Giorgio Angelini. Photo Director Marco Costanzo.

