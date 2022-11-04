Sales in Europe start from €148,095

mercedes Announcing the start of sales in Europe from New Mercedes EQS SUVWith prices starting from 129,170 pounds (148,095 €). With this 100% new electric model, the latest technology meets the pinnacle of luxury.

Two variants will be available at launch: 450 4 Matic Four-wheel drive with a maximum range of 587 km e 580 4 matic Four-wheel drive with a maximum range of 586 km.

Mercedes EQS SUV: the luxury electric SUV made its debut on the Old Continent

. Interior Specifications The new EQS SUV It varies depending on the version chosen. with the AMG Line Premium Plus package, the zero-emission SUV features black nappa leather and anthracite wood finishes. Business grade offers beige nappa leather with wood finishes.

Interior technology is also key to the new Mercedes EQS SUV. For example, fileMBUX Super Display It was developed by Mercedes with three high definition OLED screens. It comes standard on the Mercedes EQS 580 while it is available as an option on the EQS 450 Premium Plus.

The latest generation MBUX infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB-C ports, wireless charging and a driver head-up display are also included. personal virtual assistant”oh mercedesThey can be used to prompt the MBUX system to control all of the vehicle’s functions, from interior lighting colors to directions to the nearest fast charging station.

The performance offered by the new Mercedes EQS SUV is what one would expect from a premium electric SUV. for version 450 4 Maticthis translates to 6 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h during 580 4 matic 4.6 seconds.

Driving dynamics on the road have been improved with the addition of rear steering wheels (10 degrees as standard). This means more agility when maneuvering at low speeds, as the rear wheels work in tandem with the front wheels for stability and maneuverability benefits.

Off-road vehicle Mercedes EQS SUV Able to increase its height from the ground using AirMatic . air suspension 25mm as standard, with ride modes that now include a dedicated off-road mode. The performance of the electric SUV is further enhanced by the technology available in the vehicle, with a series of dedicated off-road displays on the MBUX and a specific display for the windshield display.

Refinement and luxury lie at the heart of the new EQS SUV, which means special acoustic foams and rubber insulation have been used to reduce interior noise in the cabin. This allows the driver to focus solely on the Dolby Atmos and Apple Spatial Audio experience provided by the Burmester audio system.

Paint options for the UK electric sports car are: Obsidian Black, Sodalite Blue, High-tech Silver, Emerald Green, Selenite Grey, Manufaktur Diamond White and Manufaktur Alpine Gray.

Two lines of forms will be available for Mercedes EQS SUV 450 4 Matic This is forEQS SUV 580 4Matic. there Premium Plus Includes Digital Light with light front, panoramic roof, 21-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, Nappa leather, and head-up display Business Class It offers a built-in MBUX display, rear entertainment, and an Energizing Comfort package.