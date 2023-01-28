Salary Increase for Loyal Employees: What is the Seniority Increase?

Salary increase after seniority steps. What are they and how are they calculated?

It may happen to some employees that their salary undergoes positive changes. Among the reasons for the increases is the increase in seniority that is applied to workers who have resided in the same company for several years.

For many citizens, work can be a real burden, while for others it is a way to assert one’s abilities. It often happens that after several years spent working in a company, he decides to increase the salary of his employee.

These increases are defined in terms “seniority shots” It is very popular and is a way to reward and recognize an employee’s loyal work, as well as a way to thank them for their efforts in carrying out their work.

In this article we will go into more detail on the issue of salary increase due to increased seniority and what are the main rules that must be respected.

What are seniority bonuses and how do they work?

As already mentioned, seniority bonuses should be understood as a type of bonus that the company you work for gives monthly to its employee who has been in the service for several years. How do you find them on the salary slip? In fact, there is a real entry in the coupon that regulates this increase. These increases in seniority are added to the principal amount of the worker’s monthly wage, resulting in a significant increase. The number of these steps is determined by the national collective agreement which generally specifies 5 to 15 steps to be offered to the worker every two, three or four years.

Why this kind of increase is important

Let’s open this short paragraph with a question: If a worker is not satisfied with the company he works for, how long do you think he can last before asking for dismissal? We will answer this question precisely with the seniority question. In fact, this particular extra amount that workers are charged serves precisely to try to retain them and prevent them from changing jobs more often. Moreover, if the company understands the potential of one of its employees, it must do everything to prevent them from leaving. On the other hand, even an employee who sees the greater trust that the company places in him will feel more connected and less inclined to change jobs.