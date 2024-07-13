July 13, 2024

Salah to Marina Berlusconi: “The renaming of Malpensa airport is a political act. Are you happy that the controversy about your father has returned?”

Noah French July 13, 2024

The decision was made by the board of directors as a long post on Instagram by the mayor of Milan regarding the naming of the Lombardy airport in honor of Silvio Berlusconi: “Legally I can do little in this matter, but I will continue to speak out”

Mayor of Milan Pepe Salah breaks the silence Malpensa Airport is named after Silvio Berlusconi. He does so by addressing the eldest daughter of the founder of Forza Italia with a long post on Instagram: “Dear Marina, I have always considered you an intelligent person and your recent statements have confirmed this. She experienced firsthand how much her father was loved and hated. But isn’t it better to wait, to let people calm down, to allow history to read his father’s story more calmly? Why do we have to turn pages so quickly in the way this decision was made? Are you really happy that this debate will resume immediately? I listen to his views with all due respect – Mayer writes -. I will continue to raise this issue politely without disrespecting anyone. It is my duty to do so. It is certainly my duty to take care of everything else about Milan.”

July 13, 2024 (Modified on July 13, 2024 | 12:55)

