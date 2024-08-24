Sakina is plotting against Zainab in the shadows!

Previews for the episode of My Home My Destiny, which will air on August 25, 2024 on Canale 5, reveal that Sakina has sabotaged Zainab…

the Previews from Turkish series on Canale 5, My home is my destiny It’s full of emotional moments.episode It was broadcast on August 25, 2024, Mahdi reveals to the family that he sold the house he owned.So everyone will have to leave the house soon. mogan announces that He will leave To go and stay with her mother, who does not know how long she will be away. Then the woman indulges in a long revolution with her brother. Mujan and Mahdi swear eternal affection for each other. Meanwhile, Sakina hides Zainab’s passport And not allowing her to leave with Barış. The woman cheers Mehdi up and assures him that her daughter will not go to Sofia with her boss. However, Paris will find a way to get her to leave the country anyway.…

My Home My Destiny Previews: Mehdi sold his house!

Mahdi He questions his entire existence after a painful divorce from Zainab. Like, After selling the workshop Family, the mechanic now admits to his family that It is also sold there. they Home ownership; Therefore, everyone will have to leave there soon. moganThen he takes resolution to leave the city for reach the motherThe woman declares that she does not know how long she will be gone. About to leave, Mogan indulges in a long outburst, and she and Mehdi promise each other eternal affection…

Preview of My Home and My Destiny: Zainab wants to leave with Paris!

Mahdi accompanied her to work, where Zainab had an important meeting to attend. Indeed, Paris gathered his aides. per speaks One of them is imminent Business tripThen he asked one of the studio workers to go with him to Bulgaria. The young woman was upset, so she immediately took him aside to ask him to fulfill the promise he had made to her…

Sakina ruins Zainab in My Home My Destiny preview on August 25, 2024

in the end, Zainab managed to convince Paris to fulfill his promise. What did he do to her: You will accompany him on his business trip to Sofia.However, there is someone plotting in the shadows who can ruin her party. Sakina has no intention of letting Zeynep travel with her boss, because even though she is now a divorced woman, she does not think it is appropriate, moreover, she still hopes to regain memories of the past with Mehdi. Therefore, Sakina hides her passport from her He tells his ex-son-in-law not to worry: his daughter isn’t leaving. Fortunately, Barish will find an alternative way for Zeynep to leave the country.…

My home is my destiny goes on air Saturday and Sunday on Canale5 Starting from 14.30.