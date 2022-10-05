Sailor jacket, three new versions of the North Sailor jacket

MILAN – North Sails, a global manufacturer of sails and fashionable clothing brand, today launched fall-winter models of its popular Sailor jacket offered in three different versions, expressing the essential elements that form the foundation of North Sails heritage.

The original Sailor jacket: the iconic original, revisited today and into the future. The jacket is made from recycled nylon with a tight fit, and is completed with a water-resistant finish. A historical dress with a modern touch.

Performance Sailor Jacket: Designed to handle the harsh conditions that characterize regattas, the Sailor Performance Jacket reinterprets the original. Windproof, water-repellent, breathable recycled fabric and ultra-soft fleece combine to enhance this signature look.

North Tech sailor jacket: the evolution of the icon. Made from three layers of recycled fabric with a water-repellent finish, the North Tech Sailor jacket is a fresh interpretation of this model’s traditional aesthetic, designed for the adventure enthusiast.

The Four Ambassadors who interpret the sailors’ autumn-winter sailors’ jackets of the North Sails

The launch comes as part of the We Are Northern Sails campaign in which four ambassadors, leaders in their fields of activity, are committed to pushing their limits, while promoting a more sustainable future and protecting the oceans.

Professional kitesurfing professional Antoine Martin is known as “The Mad Man”; He comes from Guadeloupe, the archipelago with vibrant blue waters, where his deep love for the ocean was born. After he started windsurfing at the age of four, his motto “Go Big or Go Huge” led him to dominate the sport.

Kitesurfing professional Carly Toma’s life changed when she was just nine years old and tried her hand at kitesurfing, giving full expression to her innate recklessness. She’s a wave maker who goes above and beyond, in search of more daring challenges. Thanks to stunts with gravity-defying wind and waves, she has become an icon of her sport.

Professional sailor Pete Cumming has always been drawn to the adventure and opportunities that his native United Kingdom has brought him to sail the seas around the world. Pete, which boasts more than 50,000 miles of marine racing and eight transatlantic crossings, never stops overstepping the mark, amid choppy waves at the bow and puffy sails and racing against the clock.

Finally, Jerome Foster II, a climate activist and advocate for African-American and indigenous rights, is one of the main voices of the new generation. Having become the youngest ever White House adviser, his fight against environmental injustice will stop at nothing. He joins North Sails on his journey to protect and preserve the health of the ocean we all love, in a context where North Sails is committed to shaping the values ​​that support being a positive ocean brand.

sustainable future

The launch of the Fall/Winter Sailor Jackets also marks a year since North Sails Apparel’s BCorp certification, while its commitment to sustainability has never been more important. This is why North Sails continues to increase the blend of low-emissions materials in its lifestyle product line: Currently 93% of the cotton used is organic (compared to 65% in 2021), while 96% of the polyester and nylon used is sourced from Recycled materials.

The ocean is an integral part of North Sails’ DNA, and the brand intends to contribute to its preservation, not only for the benefit of its customers and community, but also for its intrinsic value as a source of life essential to our existence. That’s why North Sails Apparel works with partner organizations like the Ocean Family Foundation and Coral Gardeners, and funds marine conservation programs and research around the world.

The partnership with Coral Gardeners, an association of young, activist, and sea-loving biologists in French Polynesia, aims to restore coral reefs by creating a coral nursery. Coral Gardeners have begun planting 15,000 corals in French Polynesia, with a goal of planting 1 million of them.

Looking to the future, North Sails recognizes the need to make further changes and strengthen commitment to sustainable practices. By 2030, the company aims to increase the use of renewable energy in sailing stations by up to 80%, with a commitment to reduce environmental impact by measuring the direct and indirect carbon emissions generated by its activities, in order to achieve more informed decisions on how to reduce its environmental impact.

Marissa Silva, CEO of North Sails Apparel commented: “Northern Sails is there to embrace the spirit of the ocean. So we leverage all our creativity and skill to create high-quality, top-of-the-line products that inspire more and more people to connect with the sea. Our designers and engineers don’t just go with the flow: they use the latest technology to enhance Product innovation that respects workers and the health of the oceans. Sailor Jackets is an expression of all these elements and develops our product range in order to reduce waste and pollution; We use our voice to support the health of the oceans. Our ambassadors are true leaders in their field of activity, but they also have a real connection to the ocean and shared values ​​that represent what it means to be a part of North Seas: passion, boldness, resilience and an unwavering commitment to protecting the oceans.”

Sailor Jackets Fall / Winter is available for purchase online, in North Sails stores and at top multi-brand stores.