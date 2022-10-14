Sagittarius can depend on the loyalty of a friend: your horoscope for today, Friday, October 14

Blackbeard Tower today, Friday 14th October

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

If you have been waiting for a long time for the opportunity to create something especially close to your heart, today Jupiter and the beautiful Moon give you the green light! If you make a clear decision, without wasting time dividing the hair into four, you will be a winner.

ox. 21/4 – 20/5

Interesting proposals on the way. Before you put everything in black and white, even if you will immediately understand whether the display is good, you can still weigh the pros and cons. Uranus will prompt you to make business changes in the way or organization.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Thanks to the Moon in the sign on the way to Saturn and Venus, understanding and mutual trust will be deep and satisfying with the beloved person. The day will revive an atmosphere of relaxation, dialogue and complicity. Satisfactory encounters.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

In addition to your charismatic appeal, you will work with your partner to use common sense to confront and solve problems that may be creating resentment. Financial conditions don’t go with the wind in their sails, but they’re not too bad either.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Mars in sextile will provoke your desire to appear in the profession, to enter into healthy and constructive competition with colleagues and collaborators. You will be hardworking, and in addition to the Mercury partner in Libra, you will have a very effective communication.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

With Neptune the opposite, in certain situations and with some people you may feel incompetent, but if you do not give up, this feeling will soon fade away. In important matters, look for solutions without resorting to competitions, strategies and conflicts.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

If love hasn’t found you yet, you start tracking it down. Venus will be in trine to the moon and to Saturn your trusted ally. With Jupiter against him, he advises some caution and order in managing the budget in the economy.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

Since Uranus is hostile, try to organize your trips to the point, and prevent any setbacks. Focusing on the activity can be tiring. Do not be reckless, do not forget about Uranus in opposition: you are prone to small and boring accidents.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

You will learn about the closeness and loyalty of a friend to you, how he will be able to listen to you without judging you and how he will work to help you when needed. Jupiter proves to be a good ally: be prepared, because working on the road can be tempting.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

You will overcome the predicament and move from thought to action, carrying out a project that you had put aside due to many hesitations. You will avoid disagreements caused by misunderstanding by entering into a frank and direct confrontation.

Aquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

With Venus and the Moon in the direction of Saturn in the sky, you will receive strong help, both moral and economic, from a person who loves you. The relationships you care about and live in harmony today will be strengthened thanks to a sense of belonging.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

The conflicting tastes and feelings between you and your partner may lead you down different paths. We strive to find common spaces and interests. Be charitable. Extend a helping hand to a relative in difficulty: you will have no reason to regret it.

